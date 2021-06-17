DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Australia Digital AdOps Conference in Sydney - DoubleVerify

Protecting Your Media Investment from Ad Fraud

In order for an ad to perform, it must be seen by real people. Unfortunately, ad fraud, or sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT), remains a serious problem for players in the digital ecosystem, especially on premium channels like CTV. Despite the legal ramifications of perpetrating fraud, advertisers in Australia saw a 75% higher fraud/SIVT rate compared with other countries in the APAC region in 2020. And while rates have fallen a bit in 2021, Australia is still seeing a 21% higher fraud/SIVT rate compared with the rest of APAC (according to DV data). This means that brands choosing to forgo fraud protection can expect a significant portion of their ad campaigns to never actually be seen — a massive waste of media investment.

In this session, DV’s Imran Masood will discuss the different types of ad fraud and uncover the state of fraud in Australia. He’ll also highlight the importance of working with a third-party verification provider to eliminate fraud and reinvest in the most effective ad environments.

