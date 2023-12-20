Will you be attending CES? Our team is excited to connect with thought leaders to discuss advertising industry challenges and opportunities! Join us in Las Vegas between January 9-12, where we’ll be hosting and participating in the following events:

2024 Empowerment Hour – Celebrating Women in Advertising Leadership with SEEHER and She Runs It featuring DV’s Julie Eddleman, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

DV’s Happy Hour featuring our senior leadership

CMO Session featuring DV’s Dan Slivjanovski, Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to register and meet DV at CES 2024.