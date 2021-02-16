DV Authentic Attention™ Powers Media Quality and Effectiveness for Mondelēz - DoubleVerify

Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best-in-class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. With DV Authentic Attention™, advertisers have access to industry-leading digital media measurement that is immediate, predictive and actionable — contributing to superior campaign performance.
In this case study, we examine how DV Authentic Attention™ was able to power media quality and effectiveness for Mondelēz International and its agency partner. Download our complete case study to learn more about how DV Authentic Attention™:
- Leverages privacy-friendly performance metrics to drive positive impact on media campaigns
- Provided Mondelēz International with a more granular and holistic view of campaign performance through our DV Pinnacle® platform
- Helped drive brand lift for a Mondelēz International campaign
- And more