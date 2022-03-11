 DV Authentic Brand Suitability Drove 133% ROI for Global Beverage Brand - DoubleVerify
DV Authentic Brand Suitability Drove 133% ROI for Global Beverage Brand

03/11/2022 Case Study
A global beverage brand conducted a solutions comparison test comparing the impact of three different pre-bid avoidance technologies on a major DSP via its in-house programmatic team. The test evaluated two key performance indicators (KPIs):

  • ROI: Calculated for each product by dividing the value it added (i.e. the reduction in spend on ads that did not meet brand guidelines) by the product’s cost
  • Violation Rate: The percent of all ads recorded as a violation (i.e. a block or incident)

Download our case study to learn how DV Authentic Brand Suitability delivered the highest ROI (133%) for the brand among all of the products tested.

 

