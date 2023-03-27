Double Verify Logo
DV Brand Safety and Suitability Solution Allows Major Fashion Brand to Safeguard Its Brand Reputation Without Limiting Scale

03/27/2023 Case Study
A major fashion brand needed a new brand safety and suitability strategy after their previous approach resulted in high block rates and a limited scale of their campaigns. The brand’s agency partner, Merkle, recommended DV’s brand safety and suitability solution, including the use of Unsuitable Content Categories, to specify the content they wanted to avoid. After DV’s solution was implemented, the brand immediately saw block rates drop to 3% and scale increase by 66%. Download our case study to learn how DV’s brand safety and suitability solution allowed the brand to protect their reputation without sacrificing scale.

