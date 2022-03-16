 DV Custom Contextual Drove a 97% Higher ROAS than Existing Targeting Strategies for Intimate Merger - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DV Custom Contextual Drove a 97% Higher ROAS than Existing Targeting Strategies for Intimate Merger

date03/16/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

Intimate Merger, a data marketing company in Japan, was looking to drive higher return on advertising spend (ROAS) on their digital campaigns. Additionally, with increasing privacy regulations and the shift away from third-party cookies, the company was specifically looking for a privacy-safe solution that offers accurate contextual targeting at scale. Download our case study to learn how our privacy-safe DV Custom Contextual solution delivered a 97% higher ROAS than Intimate Merger’s existing targeting strategies.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.