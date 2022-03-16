DV Custom Contextual Drove a 97% Higher ROAS than Existing Targeting Strategies for Intimate Merger - DoubleVerify

Intimate Merger, a data marketing company in Japan, was looking to drive higher return on advertising spend (ROAS) on their digital campaigns. Additionally, with increasing privacy regulations and the shift away from third-party cookies, the company was specifically looking for a privacy-safe solution that offers accurate contextual targeting at scale. Download our case study to learn how our privacy-safe DV Custom Contextual solution delivered a 97% higher ROAS than Intimate Merger’s existing targeting strategies.