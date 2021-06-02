DV Custom Contextual Helped Miele Exceed Campaign KPIs - DoubleVerify

The Miele team at Hearts and Science UK worked with DV to improve user engagement with their products by reaching their target audience during the research and consideration phase of the consumer journey. By leveraging DV Custom Contextual, Miele was able to target relevant consumers based on content alignment, while using a privacy-friendly solution that does not rely on cookies.
Download the case study to learn more about how DV Custom Contextual helped Miele improve their campaigns’ click-through rates and viewability – outperforming KPIs set previously by another provider’s contextual solution.