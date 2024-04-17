DV Pinnacle 101 for Publishers

Did you know that publishers working with DV advertisers can view their campaigns in Pinnacle? If not, read on!

Pinnacle is filled with media quality insights for DV advertisers and agencies. But it holds many valuable data points for publishers as well. This data can help optimize your campaigns and streamline your relationship with advertisers.

Join DV’s Michaela Snider for our upcoming virtual webinar and get an in-depth look at how to use DV Pinnacle from a publisher’s perspective, including: