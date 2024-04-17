Double Verify Logo
DV Pinnacle 101 for Publishers

dateMay 07, 2024
time2:00 pm (EST)
Did you know that publishers working with DV advertisers can view their campaigns in Pinnacle? If not, read on!

Pinnacle is filled with media quality insights for DV advertisers and agencies. But it holds many valuable data points for publishers as well. This data can help optimize your campaigns and streamline your relationship with advertisers.

Join DV’s Michaela Snider for our upcoming virtual webinar and get an in-depth look at how to use DV Pinnacle from a publisher’s perspective, including:

  • Understanding how to gain access and get started in Pinnacle
  • A guided overview of the Pinnacle dashboard
  • How to access important media quality insights across your own inventory

