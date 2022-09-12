DV’s Carbon Emissions Measurement Powered by Scope3

DoubleVerify’s carbon emissions measurement powered by Scope3 empowers brands to make data-driven sustainability decisions with their digital media strategies. The seamless integration of DV and Scope3 measurement data provides brands with insights into the total emissions generated by their digital advertising supply chain – helping brands better monitor the carbon footprint of their advertising. Download our product one-sheet for more information.
