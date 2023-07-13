Double Verify Logo
DV’s Fraud Lab and Roku’s Watermark Technology Join Forces to Combat App Spoofing

Following the success in curbing SmokeScreen, an ad fraud scheme that targeted connected TV (CTV) devices, DoubleVerify and Roku, Inc. will continue to collaborate to protect ad investments in the rapidly growing CTV space. The partnership will focus on continuous monitoring, analysis and collaboration to respond to new threats, ensuring that advertisers can trust in the integrity of their CTV ad placements.

 

In this full report, you will learn about:

  • Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology, and DV’s Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions
  • How SmokeScreen operates, and how we detected and shut it down
  • DV and Roku’s commitment to combatting fraud

