DV’s Programmatic Solutions Helped Increase Media Performance for Colgate

Colgate’s global programmatic media team (PBUx) collaborated with DV to help:
- Decrease risk of media budget wastage through better programmatic targeting controls
- Increase programmatic supply transparency to optimize inventory quality
- Increase overall campaign performance
To do so, PBUx worked with DV to create a comprehensive pre-bid test framework introducing DV’s first-to-market programmatic innovations: Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) and Programmatic Analytics (PA) reporting. Download our case study to learn how DV’s solutions not only helped to improve their overall media quality, but also a number of other performance metrics, including Colgate’s internal KPI – referred to as Quality CPM (qCPM).
Blog Jan 26, 2023