Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

DV’s Programmatic Solutions Helped Increase Media Performance for Colgate

date01/25/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

Colgate’s global programmatic media team (PBUx) collaborated with DV to help:

  1. Decrease risk of media budget wastage through better programmatic targeting controls
  2. Increase programmatic supply transparency to optimize inventory quality
  3. Increase overall campaign performance

To do so, PBUx worked with DV to create a comprehensive pre-bid test framework introducing DV’s first-to-market programmatic innovations: Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) and Programmatic Analytics (PA) reporting. Download our case study to learn how DV’s solutions not only helped to improve their overall media quality, but also a number of other performance metrics, including Colgate’s internal KPI – referred to as Quality CPM (qCPM).

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!