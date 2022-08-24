Double Verify Logo
Fraudsters Impersonate Smart Refrigerators While Falsifying CTV Traffic

date08/24/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceReport
The DV Fraud Lab recently discovered a new variant of the scheme LeoTerra that has begun spoofing IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as smart refrigerators and smart watches in an attempt to hide fraudulent behavior. DV estimates that LeoTerra’s latest variant has cost unprotected advertisers up to $10 million in the first half of 2022. Learn more about how the fraud scheme works, how DV was able to detect it and how DV has been protecting clients from this and similar schemes over the years.

