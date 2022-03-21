Harnessing the Power of Attention - DoubleVerify

In today’s media industry, where there is more content than ever, capturing consumer attention is key to successful advertising. But how can you be sure that your audience is paying attention to your digital ads?

Join DoubleVerify and creative consultancy Genius Steals on April 14th for a live webinar that will explore the rising importance of attention measurement. Genius Steals’ co-founders Faris and Rosie Yakob will illustrate how attention can be diverted in different ways through engaging experiments. We’ll then have a lively panel discussion diving into how marketers can harness the power of attention measurement to drive campaign performance.

FARIS YAKOB

Co-Founder, Genius Steals

Faris is the co-founder of Genius Steals, a nomadic creative consultancy that works with brands, agencies and events. He and his partner Rosie speak at conferences and corporate events all over the world and have been living nomadically in between engagements for the last 7 years.

Previously he held senior agency roles at Naked Communications, McCann and MDC Partners, in London, Sydney and NYC. He is the author of Paid Attention: Innovative Advertising, writes a monthly column on effective brand communication, and bylines include Fast Company, Financial Times, The Guardian, Economic Times of India Brand Equity, and Campaign.

ROSIE YAKOB

Co-Founder, Genius Steals

Rosie is the co-founder of nomadic creative consultancy, Genius Steals. She and her partner Faris have been living nomadically (without a home base) since March 2013, traveling for clients and being inspired by the world in between engagements. She believes that brands can create and curate culture, and connect to people in ways that create value for both. Rosie’s passion lies in developing non-traditional ways to solve business problems, and connect brands to culture. She has worked with iconic people and brands like Jay Z, Oreo, Coca-Cola, InterContinental Hotels, Gibson Guitars, and Nestle amongst others.

Rosie has written for publications including Fast Company, Digiday, WARC & SocialFresh.com and has had presentations featured on the front page of Slideshare. Her work has been awarded by Cannes, CLIO, Facebook and the Addy’s. She is passionate about moving the industry forward and has served on the 4A’s Jay Chiat Social Media jury and taught at Miami Ad School Brooklyn in addition to speaking at conferences around the world.