iMedia Brand Summit | Goa - DoubleVerify

iMedia Brand Summit | Goa

dateAug 04, 2022
time2:50 pm (IST)
locationGoa, India
Adopting Verification Solutions to Improve Media Outcomes
Working with a verification provider can help give advertisers confidence in the quality of their media buys – allowing them to shift their focus to achieving performance. In fact, according to DoubleVerify’s 2022 Global Insights Report, advertisers with mature verification strategies have seen greater improvements in the quality of their media buys over time. In this session, DV’s Nachiket Deole will sit down for a fireside chat with Archana Aggarwal, VP of Media at Airtel, one of India’s largest telecom service providers, to uncover her team’s journey in adopting verification solutions. You’ll learn about the process of integrating with a verification provider, the impact the verification tools have had on Airtel’s campaigns, as well as what the brand is hoping to achieve in the future.

When: 4th August 2022, 2:50pm-3:10pm

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

