Infographic: How To Ensure You’re Maximizing Your Video Investment - DoubleVerify

Did you know that less than 40% of video inventory supports blocking across desktop and mobile? This often results in wasted ad dollars on unsafe or unsuitable inventory, reaching the wrong audience, or worse — damaging your brand’s reputation. These concerns are an even bigger problem in CTV, where blocking is virtually impossible.
With DV Video Filtering, advertisers have an additional layer of protection to help maintain brand safety and suitability standards, minimize violations (like out of geo ads) and reduce misplaced spend across video placements — on mobile, desktop and CTV. Download our infographic to see some of the positive results that our clients have seen with DV Video Filtering thus far.