Lexus Improves Impression Quality and Site Traffic with DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Suitability

Lexus’ ad agency, Team One, needed a way to manage its universal brand suitability profiles across campaigns while maintaining inventory quality. As a longstanding verification partner, DoubleVerify (DV) recommended testing Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) to create a centralized brand suitability and fraud profile that automatically deploys controls across partners and campaigns. Download our case study to learn how Team One leveraged ABS to significantly increase site traffic, lower block rates and improve video viewability for Lexus.

“ABS implementation allowed Lexus and Team One to utilize DV’s advanced technology to better protect the brand while

leveraging the partner integrations to increase efficiencies and reduce manual intervention. Media waste decreased

notably, improving efficiency of driving site traffic by 3.5x.” — Lisa McQueen, Media Manager, Lexus