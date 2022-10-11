Meta and DV, Third-Party Brand Suitability Verification for Facebook Feed

This week, Meta announced that initial testing has begun for its third-party verification solution for Feed. Meta also anticipates after reaching limited availability, they will work with other badged Brand Safety Meta Business Partners, including DoubleVerify, on expanding the solution. We will remain in consultation with Meta as they continue to develop this solution and look forward to offering this product. Meta expects this solution to become more broadly available to advertisers in early 2023. We will update clients with exact timelines as we get closer to launch.

Independent, third-party brand safety measurement in an in-feed-based, user-generated content environment is critical to help advertisers authenticate media quality. According to research by DV and Harris, 67% of consumers say they would stop using a brand that appeared beside objectionable or unsuitable content. Moreover, an overwhelming majority said that they hold advertisers responsible for brand and content alignment.

DV is a badged Brand Safety Meta Business Partner and provides brands with industry-leading brand safety and suitability controls, category options and languages across a number of Facebook technologies. Advertisers using DV can:

Manage brand safety and suitability settings precisely and accurately using 75+ content avoidance categories.

Leverage 40 supported languages including ​​ Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Japanese and Malay to cater to advertisers around the world.

Create Allow Lists for Facebook In-Stream Video inventory, supporting brand and content suitability and alignment.

Create Block Lists that work across In-Stream Reserve, In-Stream Video, Instant Articles, and Facebook Audience Network.

Improve operational efficiency with automated Allow and Block List updates and delivery.





DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category, including being the first to offer brand safety on Facebook. In January, 2021 the company announced the availability of Brand Suitability Tiers for advertisers and publishers, making DV one of the first verification companies to align product functionality with the Brand Safety and Suitability Framework advanced by the APB and GARM. Advertisers can leverage DV’s Brand Suitability Tiers across digital channels including Facebook’s In-Stream Video ads and Instant Articles.

In addition to its brand safety and suitability capabilities, DV is a badged Viewability Meta Business Partner. DV enables advertisers to leverage a single viewability metric to measure performance across Facebook, Instagram, other large platforms and publishers, as well as open exchanges. With DV, brands gain a holistic view of viewability performance across platforms and can use those learnings to validate their media plan and adjust budget allocation.

In December 2020, DV received the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for third-party integrated impression and viewability measurement (as defined by MRC’s viewability standard) and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about DoubleVerify’s Facebook and Instagram capabilities, contact sales@doubleverify.com.