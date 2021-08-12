 New CTV Scheme Uses Screensavers to Hijack Devices - DoubleVerify
New CTV Scheme Uses Screensavers to Hijack Devices

date08/12/2021 locationMarketing ticket priceReports
DV’s Fraud Lab has identified and blocked a new fraud scheme called SmokeScreen, which targets real CTV devices through screensavers installed by users. Once the screensaver is installed, the scheme generates impressions en masse using falsified data. This allows the fraudster to continuously run impressions in the background of devices — even when the screen is off. Download our full report to learn more about how SmokeScreen operates and how we were able to detect it and keep our clients safe from its harm.

