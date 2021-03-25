 Putting Theory Into Action: Your Post-Cookie Checklist - DoubleVerify
Putting Theory Into Action: Your Post-Cookie Checklist

03/25/2021
As our industry transitions into a post-cookie world, advertisers need more of an in-depth understanding of which solutions work best for their campaigns moving forward. More recently, IAB Europe discovered that 40 percent of industry respondents felt their company was not fully prepared for the demise of third-party cookies. So how can we be better prepared, and put theory into action ahead of the deprecation of cookies in 2022?

 

In this one-sheet, we highlight:

  • 5 key steps to help you prepare for a cookieless future
  • How DV Authentic Attention™ allows you to gain fast, actionable insights to optimise campaigns in-flight and improve media forecasting and planning
  • Actionable insights into how DV Authentic Attention™ works in practice and helps power media quality and effectiveness for Mondelēz International

 

Download our one-sheet to learn what your post-third-party cookie checklist could look like and put theory into action with cookieless performance solutions.

