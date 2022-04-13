Protecting Your Brand in Today's Evolving News Cycle - DoubleVerify

The past few years have been both challenging and dynamic, to say the least. From a marketing perspective, advertising during a fast-paced news cycle that includes an ongoing pandemic, war and social justice issues can be daunting. However, the amount of interest in what’s happening around the world has also provided brands with an opportunity to reach engaged audiences. According to a Magna Global study, having a presence in reliable news sources drives better ad effectiveness.

That said, the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation can make navigating these waters complicated. With today’s brand safety and suitability tools and technology, it is possible to do so — and can be advantageous to advertisers seeking to reach engaged audiences across the Internet.

Download DV’s guide on “Protecting Your Brand in an Evolving News Cycle” to learn how you can leverage DV’s tools to engage consumers while also safeguarding brand reputation.