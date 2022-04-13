 Protecting Your Brand in Today's Evolving News Cycle - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Protecting Your Brand in Today’s Evolving News Cycle

date04/13/2022 locationMarketing ticket priceGuide
Download the Guide

The past few years have been both challenging and dynamic, to say the least. From a marketing perspective, advertising during a fast-paced news cycle that includes an ongoing pandemic, war and social justice issues can be daunting. However, the amount of interest in what’s happening around the world has also provided brands with an opportunity to reach engaged audiences. According to a Magna Global study, having a presence in reliable news sources drives better ad effectiveness.

That said, the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation can make navigating these waters complicated. With today’s brand safety and suitability tools and technology, it is possible to do so — and can be advantageous to advertisers seeking to reach engaged audiences across the Internet.

Download DV’s guide on “Protecting Your Brand in an Evolving News Cycle” to learn how you can leverage DV’s tools to engage consumers while also safeguarding brand reputation.

 

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
image

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!