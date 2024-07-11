The Latest Trends in CTV to Supercharge Your Media Strategy

Advancements in CTV measurement and a quickly growing market present advertisers with new opportunities to better engage viewers. Across the media industry, brands, agencies, platforms, DSPs, and SSPs are moving quickly to incorporate attention metrics into their media strategy. DV Authentic Attention® for CTV, powered by the industry-leading combination of DV’s impression-level attention data and TVision’s eyes-on-screen attention data, enables marketers to drive CTV campaign performance, maximize ad spend efficiency, and improve media planning.

DV and TVision partnered on the Q1 2024 State of CTV report, featuring DV Authentic Attention and TVision data, empowering marketers to stay up to speed on emerging CTV performance trends. Key findings include: