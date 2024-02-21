As more viewers shift from traditional TV to digital platforms, CTV advertising has experienced a massive global transformation over the past several years. In particular, Europe has a unique market dynamic that requires special attention when it comes to CTV media growth and investments.

We partnered with IAB Europe on a new report: The Power and Potential of CTV in Europe. This comprehensive report analyzes the maturing European CTV advertising landscape and how it is altering media budgets and strategies.

In the report, we address: