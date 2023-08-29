The Ultimate Guide to CTV Measurement

DoubleVerify’s (DV) mission is to make the advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure. And as part of that effort, DV is dedicated to empowering advertisers to measure and protect their investments on Connected TV (CTV). In this guide, you’ll learn:
- How media quality challenges can arise on CTV
- The difference between CTV vs. Over-the-Top (OTT)
- The benefits of advertising on CTV
- The global state of CTV
- The importance of verification on CTV
- How to measure and protect OTT and CTV quality
- How to make the most impact from your ad spend by increasing measurement and protection on CTV campaigns