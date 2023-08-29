The Ultimate Guide to CTV Measurement

DV Has Entered Into An Agreement To Acquire Scibids

This first-of-its-kind joint offering will let DV span the media transaction end-to-end, from activation to measurement, and provides advertisers real-time campaign optimization, without the use of third-party cookies. The combination will enable brands to seamlessly connect DV’s trusted impression-level data with Scibids’ best-in-class AI technology to improve campaign performance. Click below to read the full press release.