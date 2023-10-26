Double Verify Logo
Tying Attention to Real Business Outcomes

dateNov 01, 2023
time1:15 pm (EST)

In today’s fast-paced, fragmented digital landscape, capturing audience attention is the cornerstone of successful advertising. But how does audience attention equate to tangible business outcomes?

 

Join DoubleVerify’s SVP, Attention, Daniel Slotwiner and Attain CEO Brian Mandelbaum as they discuss with IAB’s Angelina Eng, VP, Measurement Addressability and Data Center, about how a recent innovation in ad tech enables brands to directly connect attention data to real-time sales.

 

