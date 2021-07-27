Allowing Healthcare Marketers to Create Meaningful Advertising Experiences - DoubleVerify

At DoubleVerify, our mission is to create a stronger, safer and more secure digital advertising ecosystem. This can only be accomplished by working together with partners from all areas of the advertising industry, including demand-side partners (DSPs), supply-side partners (SSPs) brands, agencies and publishers.

In 2020, we partnered with a healthcare-specific DSP, DeepIntent, to help ensure their inventory is fully viewable, fraud free and served in a brand-safe environment. DeepIntent offers healthcare marketers a single platform to plan, activate, measure and optimize their campaigns to drive measurable patient and business outcomes — all within a single platform. And they can prove it. Customers working with the DSP have seen an increase in script lift by up to 35%.

Within their platform is the DeepIntent Healthcare Marketplace, which enables marketers programmatic access to more than 200K endemic and non-endemic sites as they reach healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients with curated, premium inventory across every device.

We recently spoke to Chris Paquette, DeepIntent’s co-founder and CEO, to learn more about their platform and how our partnership helps enable their customers to drive successful business outcomes.

How do you help marketers in the healthcare space improve their reach and engagement with audiences?

Real-world clinical data is notoriously hard to come by. It’s prohibitively expensive for agencies and it’s typically siloed, which means that media teams often rely on NPI lists and third-party segments. On both the HCP and patient side, these datasets aren’t necessarily granular or timely enough to be actionable, which limits a campaign’s efficiency.

When we say that ‘the DeepIntent Healthcare Marketing Platform was built purposefully for healthcare marketers,’ what we mean is, we built our platform integrated with the industry’s most comprehensive real-world clinical datasets. We have partnerships with the best clinical data providers, which gives our clients far more to work with, as far as reaching campaign-specific audiences.

What would you say is the most unique aspect of your platform compared with others in the digital healthcare space?

Unification is DeepIntent’s strongest differentiator. Marketers typically use different solutions for planning, activating, measuring and optimizing their campaigns. Of course, these solutions weren’t built to communicate with each other so significant data loss is inevitable, as is delayed measurement and imprecise optimizations.

In April, that unification culminated in DeepIntent Outcomes™, patented technology that makes ours the first platform that empowers healthcare marketers to measure and optimize live campaigns based on script performance. Each aspect of campaign performance is considered and auto-optimized by privacy-safe machine learning algorithms, which select optimal creative, audience and inventory, just to name a few, to serve ads. As a result, DeepIntent Outcomes enables measurement-driven optimizations three times faster than competitive solutions, which leads to more actionable insights and marketers’ ability to learn more about their audiences.

With a better understanding of their audiences, marketers can be more proactive with their media spend but also create more targeted advertising, which ultimately yields better patient outcomes — our mission, always.

What role does quality play in how your customers allocate their media dollars?

It all comes down to trust and effectiveness. Quality is certainly a factor in how customers decide to allocate their media dollars, so a focal point for us as well. I’d say quality contributes strongly to our high client retention rate, which is more than 95%.

How have DV’s solutions made an impact on the customers using your platform?

DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Safety targeting allows advertisers to create a centralized set of brand safety controls, automatically deploying them across programmatic buying platforms and campaigns. Many clients use Authentic Brand Safety so they’re excited we support it, but more than that, I think it goes a long way to show them that we have the best interests of their businesses in mind, which only strengthens our relationships.

Given the influx of unsafe and unsuitable content in the digital ecosystem, how do you ensure that your customers are reaching the right audiences in environments that make the most sense to the brand?

Following up on the last answer, brand safety is monumentally important to us because that ultimately helps us build strong, trusting relationships with our clients. We’re able to ensure that by maintaining publisher-direct relationships, which provides more transparency into various inventory sources. We also make a point to be very selective with third parties and only partner with the best, like DoubleVerify.

How have stricter privacy regulations and the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies affected your overall business model? What measures have you put in place in order to ensure you’re compliant with these regulations?

The deprecation of third-party cookies will impact our business, but in a positive way. DeepIntent’s DSP has been targeting cookieless IDs since September 2019. We also started focusing on building our publisher marketplace shortly thereafter. Direct integrations grant us access to publisher first-party data, such as hashed emails and NPIs, which we can match against any of our audiences without the need for third-party cookies. New SSPs, integrated with solutions like Unified ID 2.0 and LiveRamp IDL, will only bolster our industry-leading reach.

Where do you see the biggest challenges and opportunities in digital advertising over the next year, specifically as it pertains to channels like audio and CTV?

Last summer, DeepIntent launched the first Connected TV Marketplace built purposefully for the healthcare industry. We’re doing well there; that marketplace helped one leading pharma company exceed campaign goals, delivering 62% on-target reach while reaching HCPs engaging with CTV in a non-clinical environment.

DeepIntent is expanding into audio later this year, something our clients have been requesting. We’re expanding our Healthcare Marketplace with premium audio inventory via partnerships with top audio partners. It’s a great opportunity for us, both because audio is one of the fastest growing advertising channels and because adding audio strengthens our platform’s omnichannel capabilities to reach both patients and providers using a single platform.

What does the future look like for DeepIntent in 2021? Any innovations or solutions that you’re looking forward to releasing?

PM360 named our Healthcare Planner one of 2019’s Most Innovative Services, and, later this year, we’re launching a patient version. With the Patient Planner, marketers will be able to build custom audiences based on medical and pharmacy claims, in a HIPAA-compliant way.

Before that, we’re introducing audio inventory into our platform and launching Audience Marketplace, which grants marketers access to healthcare segments curated by top endemic publishers and data providers in the industry’s first healthcare data marketplace. DeepIntent has tripled growth for four consecutive years and we’re expecting another great year.

