APAC 2023 Global Insights Report Webinar

Since 2017, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with an in-depth market-by-market analysis of North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC to help inform digital advertising strategies. The engaging discussion in the 2023 GIR webinar unveils global and region-specific data points within APAC:
- Areas of brand suitability, fraud and viewability — we’ll dive into what happens to an unmanaged control campaign on the open web relative to DV’s global benchmarks.
- How brands can protect themselves across all platforms and media types — the verification game continues to transform and expand, going beyond the open web and impacting social media, CTV and retail media networks.
- Attention as a currency — in order to measure the true impact of a brand’s digital advertising efforts, we need to know if people are actually paying attention.
We also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics that advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance. Join us for engaging sessions focused on individual markets of focus within the APAC region. Refer to the full agenda below for more:
Agenda
- 11:00 am – Keynote
Overview of Global Insight Report by Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics
- 11:20 am – 12:00 pm – Panel Session & ANZ/IN/SEA Market Analyses
Speakers
DoubleVerify
- Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics
- Pritika Hemmady, Senior Director of Sales, Indonesia
- Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ
- Nachiket Deole, Group Director of Sales, India
- Steve Mougis, Chief Revenue Officer
Guest speakers
- Divya Acharya, Head of Marketing Science & Solutions for APAC, Xaxis
- Gregory Cattelain, Head of Biddable Media, Spark Foundry Australia
- Harish Iyer, Executive Vice President of Media & Investment, Interactive Avenues
- Sujen Selva, Digital Experience Lead ANZJ, Mondelēz International
Our Guest Speakers
Greg Cattelain
National Head of Biddable at Spark
Greg is the National Head of Biddable at Spark Foundry, overseeing their digital products across Search, Social, Programmatic, and ad ops. With 15+ years of experience, he has honed his expertise in the French and Australian markets.
Harish Iyer
Executive Vice President – Media & Investment, Interactive Avenues
With 17+ years of experience, Harish currently leads Interactive Avenues (IA)’s Media function. He is passionate about using process automation and data-driven strategies to drive business outcomes for brands at scale.
Divya Acharya
Head of Solutions & Innovation Strategy at Xaxis
Divya has global work experience and a deep understanding of the North American and APAC markets. In her current role, she leads a team to build the next generation of data-driven products for digital media, AI and measurement.
Sujen Selva
Digital Experience Lead for Mondelēz
Sujen Selva is the digital experience lead for Mondelēz International’s Japan, Australian and New Zealand (JANZ). With a passion for all things digital, he is responsible for digital media, data and platforms at Mondelez