DoubleVerifyがFacebookとの拡張ブランドセーフティ& ブランドスータビリティ（適合性）統合機能を公開 - DoubleVerify

DV Uncovers Long-Game of Fraud With OctoBot

DV’s Fraud Lab recently identified the latest in a series of interconnected, CTV-focused schemes, all exhibiting similar behavior over the past 18 months. This “family” of interrelated spoofing schemes are operating under “OctoBot,” a large, multi-tentacled fraud operation that first became active in November 2019. Download our full report to learn more about OctoBot and how we were able to protect our clients from its harm.