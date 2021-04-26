DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day H1 - DoubleVerify

Programmatic Trading – What it Means to Advertisers Today
IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day (VPD) brings together industry experts and thought-leaders to explore the latest trends, drivers, and barriers impacting programmatic trading in Europe. DV is excited to join the largest virtual event in the programmatic industry, with global leaders and experts coming together for a series of panel discussions and audience Q&As in a fully interactive and engaging experience.
As more and more advertisers look to adopt a hybrid approach to programmatic buying, this panel will explore the in-house model. It will look at whether taking programmatic in-house is still popular amongst advertisers and what programmatic trading means to them today, in terms of attribution, and preparing for a post third-party cookie world.
Date: Thursday, May 6
Time: 1:30pm – 2:15pm CET
Speakers:
Moderator: Tanisha Sakhawat, Senior Business Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify
Mauritz Dahl, Senior Marketing Associate, Klarna
Anna Luti, Manager, Digital Marketing, Red Hat
Zaid Roberts, Director Advertiser Solutions EMEA, PubMatic
Omar Velazquez, Lead Associate Trading Director, The Trade Desk
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Data Protection & Policy for the Programmatic Advertising Industry
This panel will explore what the overall sharing of data really means and will outline the latest policy developments (including ePrivacy) that the industry must be aware of.
Date: Thursday, May 6
Time: 2:15pm – 2:55pm CET
Speakers:
Moderator: Ninon Vagner, Privacy & Compliance Manager, IAB Europe
Erdem Can Tüzün, Team Leader, Programmatic Account Management Team, AdColony
Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data and Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify
Lawrence Archer, Sales Engineer, OneTrust
Florian Lichtwald, Managing Director, Chief Business Officer, Zeotap
Register for this event here.
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.