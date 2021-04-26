 DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day H1 - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day H1

dateMay 06, 2021
locationWebinar

Programmatic Trading – What it Means to Advertisers Today

IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day (VPD) brings together industry experts and thought-leaders to explore the latest trends, drivers, and barriers impacting programmatic trading in Europe. DV is excited to join the largest virtual event in the programmatic industry, with global leaders and experts coming together for a series of panel discussions and audience Q&As in a fully interactive and engaging experience.

As more and more advertisers look to adopt a hybrid approach to programmatic buying, this panel will explore the in-house model. It will look at whether taking programmatic in-house is still popular amongst advertisers and what programmatic trading means to them today, in terms of attribution, and preparing for a post third-party cookie world.

 

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 1:30pm – 2:15pm CET

 

Speakers:

Moderator: Tanisha Sakhawat, Senior Business Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify
Mauritz Dahl, Senior Marketing Associate, Klarna
Anna Luti, Manager, Digital Marketing, Red Hat
Zaid Roberts, Director Advertiser Solutions EMEA, PubMatic
Omar Velazquez, Lead Associate Trading Director, The Trade Desk

 

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Data Protection & Policy for the Programmatic Advertising Industry 

This panel will explore what the overall sharing of data really means and will outline the latest policy developments (including ePrivacy) that the industry must be aware of.

 

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 2:15pm – 2:55pm CET

 

Speakers:

Moderator: Ninon Vagner, Privacy & Compliance Manager, IAB Europe
Erdem Can Tüzün, Team Leader, Programmatic Account Management Team, AdColony
Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data and Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify
Lawrence Archer, Sales Engineer, OneTrust
Florian Lichtwald, Managing Director, Chief Business Officer, Zeotap

 

 

Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration