DoubleVerify Returns to IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day H1 - DoubleVerify

Programmatic Trading – What it Means to Advertisers Today

IAB Europe’s Virtual Programmatic Day (VPD) brings together industry experts and thought-leaders to explore the latest trends, drivers, and barriers impacting programmatic trading in Europe. DV is excited to join the largest virtual event in the programmatic industry, with global leaders and experts coming together for a series of panel discussions and audience Q&As in a fully interactive and engaging experience.

As more and more advertisers look to adopt a hybrid approach to programmatic buying, this panel will explore the in-house model. It will look at whether taking programmatic in-house is still popular amongst advertisers and what programmatic trading means to them today, in terms of attribution, and preparing for a post third-party cookie world.

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 1:30pm – 2:15pm CET

Speakers:

Moderator: Tanisha Sakhawat, Senior Business Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Mauritz Dahl, Senior Marketing Associate, Klarna

Anna Luti, Manager, Digital Marketing, Red Hat

Zaid Roberts, Director Advertiser Solutions EMEA, PubMatic

Omar Velazquez, Lead Associate Trading Director, The Trade Desk

Data Protection & Policy for the Programmatic Advertising Industry

This panel will explore what the overall sharing of data really means and will outline the latest policy developments (including ePrivacy) that the industry must be aware of.

Date: Thursday, May 6

Time: 2:15pm – 2:55pm CET

Speakers:

Moderator: Ninon Vagner, Privacy & Compliance Manager, IAB Europe

Erdem Can Tüzün, Team Leader, Programmatic Account Management Team, AdColony

Beatrice Botti, VP Global Data and Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify

Lawrence Archer, Sales Engineer, OneTrust

Florian Lichtwald, Managing Director, Chief Business Officer, Zeotap

