 DoubleVerify Joins IAMAI to Uncover the State of Programmatic Advertising in India
DoubleVerify Joins IAMAI to Uncover the State of Programmatic Advertising in India

dateJan 13, 2021
locationWebinar

Trust & Transparency: Achieving Media Quality in Programmatic Advertising

For many leading brands, ensuring a transparent, quality environment for media buying is pivotal to driving effective media outcomes. Advertisers in India are now demanding more clarity and confidence in their digital media investments and want to know if their ads are making a real impact on the bottom line.

However, the ability to measure the effectiveness of a digital advertising campaign depends on having the tools in place to ensure that brands are accurately assessing performance across platforms, devices and formats. 

Join IAMAI and DoubleVerify for a panel that: 

  • Uncovers the current state of programmatic advertising in India 
  • Discusses where the responsibility lies in achieving transparency in digital campaigns
  • Provides best practices for brands and agencies to drive effectiveness in their programmatic campaigns

 

Time: 4:00 – 5:00pm IST

 

More details to come. Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

