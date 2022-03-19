DoubleVerify Joins MMA India's Brand Safety Series - DoubleVerify

Demystifying Brand Safety – Its Importance in Today’s Evolving Ecosystem



In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving digital environment, it is crucial to ensure a transparent and quality environment for media buying in order to drive effective media outcomes. Rather than just focusing on campaign metrics such as reach or conversions, brands and advertisers are placing further importance on where their ads are appearing. Therefore, they need to be armed with tools and best practices to ensure they are protected against content that may damage their reputation.Join us for MMA Brand Safety webinar to explore how brand safety/suitability can impact business outcomes, and what we can do to build a better industry moving forward.

Date: March 30, 2022

Time: 3:30PM IST

Speakers:



Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, DoubleVerify

Shalini Kumar, Area Media Lead, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Om Jha, Associate Director – Media, Pepsico

Kapil Ohri, Head, Digital Marketing, Dabur

Govindaraj Avasarala, Head – Enterprise Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited

Moderator: Moneka Khurana, Country Head – India & Board Member India, MMA India

Register here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com if you have any questions.