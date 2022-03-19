DoubleVerify Joins MMA India's Brand Safety Series - DoubleVerify

Demystifying Brand Safety – Its Importance in Today’s Evolving Ecosystem
In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving digital environment, it is crucial to ensure a transparent and quality environment for media buying in order to drive effective media outcomes. Rather than just focusing on campaign metrics such as reach or conversions, brands and advertisers are placing further importance on where their ads are appearing. Therefore, they need to be armed with tools and best practices to ensure they are protected against content that may damage their reputation.Join us for MMA Brand Safety webinar to explore how brand safety/suitability can impact business outcomes, and what we can do to build a better industry moving forward.
Date: March 30, 2022
Time: 3:30PM IST
Speakers:
Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, DoubleVerify
Shalini Kumar, Area Media Lead, GSK Consumer Healthcare
Om Jha, Associate Director – Media, Pepsico
Kapil Ohri, Head, Digital Marketing, Dabur
Govindaraj Avasarala, Head – Enterprise Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited
Moderator: Moneka Khurana, Country Head – India & Board Member India, MMA India
Register here.
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com if you have any questions.
Blog Mar 17, 2022
Meta Opening Feed to Independent Brand Safety and Suitability VerificationRead More >
Event Apr 07, 2022