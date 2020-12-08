 DoubleVerify Joins SourceCode by GroupM 2020 - DoubleVerify
image
DoubleVerify Joins SourceCode by GroupM 2020

dateDec 14, 2020
locationWebinar

The Next Frontier of Digital Advertising Measurement

 

Given the complexities of our ever-evolving news cycle, advertisers are hyper-focused on ensuring brand safety and suitability in order to drive efficiency and performance. However, advertisers report that measuring performance is a challenge due to the lack of tools and technology, the inability to measure ROI and the difficulty in turning data into action. 

During this webinar, we’ll discuss the role that media quality plays in maintaining a sustainable ad ecosystem and the innovations taking place to help better predict performance that drives campaign engagement and effectiveness.

 

Time: 12:00 – 12:30pm MYT

 

Speaker:

  • Nydia Goh, Programmatic Business Director, Asia, DoubleVerify

 

Register for the webinar here
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

