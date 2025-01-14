DoubleVerify Takes Brand Safety and Suitability for TikTok to New Markets

DV has expanded its TikTok partnership to include brand safety and suitability coverage for campaigns in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Lithuania, Puerto Rico, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

This expansion empowers advertisers to independently verify campaign quality and gain increased transparency into safe and suitable alignment measures across a broader global reach.

This newest DV release provides advertisers with:

Brand Reputation Insights: DV’s brand safety and suitability measurement shows whether an advertiser’s messaging was aligned with non-objectionable and suitable content, safeguarding reputation and preserving brand equity across TikTok inventory .

Comprehensive Coverage : DV offers holistic media quality measurement on TikTok, enabling brands to verify the delivery of the DV Authentic Ad ® . This proprietary metric ensures an ad is fully viewed by a real person, in a brand-suitable environment and within the intended geolocation.

Trusted Measurement: Brands rely on industry-leading, independent third-party authentication of their TikTok campaign quality.

DV’s brand safety and suitability solution is powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence™, our industry-leading classification engine. Using advanced AI technology, DV analyzes a variety of content types — including video, image, audio, speech, text and link elements — to provide accurate classifications and ensure comprehensive coverage and protection.

This solution will be available for global campaigns, and measurement data and insights will be available through DV Pinnacle®, DV’s unified service and analytics reporting platform.

