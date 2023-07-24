Double Verify Logo
DoubleVerify’s CTV Viewability Measurement Solution Revealed Exceptionally High Viewability Rates on Samsung TV Plus

07/24/2023 Case Study
When DV launched the industry’s first scaled viewability measurement solution, Samsung Ads Europe, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, wanted to be among the first publishers to use our solution to verify the viewability of its inventory. Viewability is not always a guarantee within CTV environments, so it creates the risk of wasted ad spend. Download our case study to learn how DV’s MRC-accredited Fully On-Screen certification and quartile measurement metrics helped Samsung Electronics achieve viewability measurement parity, using the same metrics across devices.

