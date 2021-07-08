 Driving Media Quality and Performance Worldwide - DoubleVerify
Driving Media Quality and Performance Worldwide

DoubleVerify’s 2021 Global Insights Report uncovers actionable insights for advertisers to maximize impact on their media investment. In this report, we offer market-by-market analysis and the state of brand suitability, fraud, viewability and performance from more than a trillion impressions, delivered in 80 markets, across 2,100+ brands.

 2021 Global Findings Include:

  • 104% increase in mobile web impression volume
  • 87% increase in CTV impression volume
  • Overall fraud is down 30%, but fraudsters are finding crafty ways to target mobile app video and CTV
  • 49% decrease in brand suitability violation rate for advertisers who have adopted DV Video Filtering
  • Quality on programmatic buys now matches that of publisher buys

