Driving Media Quality and Performance Worldwide - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify’s 2021 Global Insights Report uncovers actionable insights for advertisers to maximize impact on their media investment. In this report, we offer market-by-market analysis and the state of brand suitability, fraud, viewability and performance from more than a trillion impressions, delivered in 80 markets, across 2,100+ brands.
2021 Global Findings Include:
- 104% increase in mobile web impression volume
- 87% increase in CTV impression volume
- Overall fraud is down 30%, but fraudsters are finding crafty ways to target mobile app video and CTV
- 49% decrease in brand suitability violation rate for advertisers who have adopted DV Video Filtering
- Quality on programmatic buys now matches that of publisher buys
