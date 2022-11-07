DV Helped Improve Video Viewability and vCPM on Snapchat For Major Telecom Brand

A major telecom brand began leveraging DV’s measurement solutions across its social platform buys. Viewability was an important KPI for the brand, but initial performance varied significantly across social platforms and inventory types. As verification reporting was incorporated into social platform analyses, the brand began evaluating opportunities to increase viewability on Snapchat Video.

Using DV Pinnacle® reporting, which provides advertisers with granular insight into robust verification data points such as IAB standard viewability, quartile completion and audibility rates, the telecom brand was able to analyze video performance across Snapchat campaigns. Download the case study to learn how DV’s measurement solutions helped the telecom brand improve its Snapchat video viewability by 22% and video completion by 62%.