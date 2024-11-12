Getting up to Speed at ﻿DV IMPACT: ﻿APAC

On September 20, we hosted an unforgettable DV IMPACT: APAC event against the electrifying backdrop of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The high-energy setting provided the perfect atmosphere for forward-thinking discussions and insights that set the stage for 2025 planning.

The evening kicked off with an inspiring keynote from Jack Smith, DV’s Chief Innovation Officer, who drew powerful parallels between the agility, precision and innovation of Formula 1 racing and the future of advertising. Jack outlined how brands can navigate the road ahead by highlighting key insights:

AI-driven marketing is on the rise.

Media budgets are shifting to social and retail media platforms.

We’re seeing a transition to hybrid measurement and tailored brand solutions.

Expert interfaces are disappearing.

These insights were anchored in actionable strategies to help advertisers maneuver the evolving digital landscape.

Following the keynote, Mark Echo, IAG’s Executive Manager of Channel, Performance Marketing and Effectiveness and Shweta Jhamb, Haleon’s Head of E-commerce & Media, were joined by Rahul Vasudev, DV’s RVP of Scibids, to lead a dynamic panel discussion on the shifting landscape of media verification. The conversation explored how advancements in AI are reshaping verification processes and driving ad tech innovation.

If you weren’t able to join us in person, watch a recap of our event in the video below to experience the energy, insights and key takeaways from this event.

AI-powered tools can help maintain media quality, ensure brand safety and improve campaign effectiveness in an environment where verification is increasingly complex yet vital for brand trust and performance. To gain a deeper understanding of media quality in today’s ad landscape, download our comprehensive guide: The Power of Media Quality: How APAC Marketers Can Leverage Media Quality for Better Advertising ROI and get ready to elevate your 2025 strategy.

Spot yourself at our event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.