Employee Donations Through YourCause - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify believes in building a better advertising industry by making the digital ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure. We also believe in making DV a great company to work for, and we spend a lot of time considering the employee experience and working to make it equitable and inclusive.

One of the ways that we reward our employees is by offering periodic recompenses by collaborating with YourCause. Using this service, our employees are able to identify organizations that align with their values to offer charitable donations. Since the launch of YourCause in December of 2020, DoubleVerify has given over $14,000 to charitable organizations. DV employees have supported 39 different charities of their choosing.

Charities Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

DoubleVerify has set up this forum to foster long term giving in a structured and transparent way, specifically highlighting organizations that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations has set 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that together provide a global blueprint for peace and prosperity and DoubleVerify has selected specific organizations that closely align with DV values. We believe that by focusing the passion and generosity of DV into a curated number of highly impactful charities, we can create bigger impact.

The charities we choose attempt to tackle some of the world’s largest challenges such as poverty, equity in education and conservation. We are excited that the YourCause platform provides ongoing updates on our giving and the work of the charities, so we will be able to track and share progress throughout the year.

We have also aligned to amplify our efforts to support the APPI community, donating over $500 with a similar sized company match.

Click here for more information about our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.