Havas Increased Lower-Funnel Outcomes by 83% with DV’s Attention Measurement and Optimization

Havas Hong Kong wanted to leverage attention measurement to help their clients drive campaign performance and inform future optimizations – with a focus on creative and media strategy. To solve for this, Havas activated DV Authentic Attention® and DV Universal Attention Segment. DV’s end-to-end attention solution enabled the agency to measure, optimize and inform their future campaign strategy.
