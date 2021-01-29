New CTV Fraud Scheme Dwarfs Previous Attacks - DoubleVerify

DV’s Fraud Lab recently identified and blocked ParrotTerra, a CTV fraud scheme in which fraudsters set up counterfeit server-side ad insertion (SSAI) servers to generate fake CTV inventory across countless apps, IPs and devices. While similar to LeoTerra, which DV detected in July 2020, ParrotTerra scaled over three times as many unique device signatures daily and spoofed over 35% more apps.
Download the full report, which highlights:
- How ParrotTerra compares to other SSAI fraud schemes
- The impact of ParrotTerra if left undetected
- DV’s expertise in detecting and eliminating CTV fraud for its clients