New Fraud Scheme, CycloneBot, Hits CTV

DV’s Fraud Lab has identified and mitigated a new fraud scheme called CycloneBot, which generates falsified CTV traffic across different platforms while employing new and enhanced evasion techniques. As part of this operation, the fraudsters spoofed continuous sessions to mimic human behaviors and blend in with legitimate server-side ad insertion (SSAI) traffic. Download our full report to learn more about how CycloneBot operates and how our partnership with Roku helped us keep our clients safe from its harm.
- Solutions
- Brands & Agencies
- Marketplaces
- Publishers
- Retail Media
- Innovation
- Insights
- About
- Contact
- Careers
- Investor Relations