New Fraud Scheme, CycloneBot, Hits CTV

An Advertiser’s Guide to Dynamic AI Activation

The purpose of this guide is to help advertisers unlock the potential of dynamic AI activation. Combining DV proprietary data and Scibids AI technology, advertisers are empowered to identify top-performing inventory that maximizes business outcomes without sacrificing scale. In this guide, we take a look at a brief history of AI and programmatic media buying, illustrate how AI technology actually works in advertising, and explore whether Scibids AI customizations are right for your business.