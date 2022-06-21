 Solve for Viewability Challenges in CTV with Fully On-Screen Targeting - DoubleVerify
Solve for Viewability Challenges in CTV with Fully On-Screen Targeting

date06/21/2022 locationMarketing
Are your CTV ads playing to powered-off TV screens? While you might believe all CTV ads are viewable by default, DV has discovered that simply isn’t true. In fact, in 2021, DV found that 1 in 4 top CTV environments/apps kept playing programming content — including recording ad impressions — after the television was turned off.

DV offers Fully On-Screen (FOS) pre-bid targeting to help programmatic advertisers address viewability challenges in CTV. Using DV’s FOS segment, advertisers can target inventory from sources that have received DV’s FOS Certification — meaning that impressions are certified to be from environments that deliver ads fully on-screen when the TV screen is turned on. Download our infographic to understand the impact DV FOS targeting can have on your campaign performance.

