Understanding Brand Safety and Suitability on Social Platforms

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, advertisers need comprehensive, independent measurement across social media platforms more than ever before. Here, we will delve into two key measurement types on social: brand safety and brand suitability. These elements are vital for businesses to maintain brand reputation, foster consumer trust and strengthen campaign effectiveness on social channels.

Brand Safety vs. Brand Suitability: What’s the Difference?

Brand safety is a critical aspect of digital advertising that helps brands avoid placing ads alongside universally harmful or inappropriate content, such as extreme violence, hate speech, or explicit adult content. With the rise in user-generated content on social media platforms, the risk of such placements is high. Employing brand safety strategies and tools helps advertisers avoid unsafe environments.

Brand suitability aims to align ads with content that resonates with a brand’s values and appeals to its target audience. It helps marketers go a step above brand safety and find the right context, which will enhance their brand’s message and image. For example, a cocktail recipe blog might be suitable content for a tech company but not for a family-friendly consumer packaged goods company.

Simply put, brand safety protects against the most egregious forms of inappropriate content, while brand suitability enables alignment with a brand’s specific identity, values and campaign performance goals. Think of brand safety as a foundational aspect of media quality, while brand suitability is what is built on top of it.

Brand safety and suitability assessment standards are not arbitrary. They adhere to rules set by leading industry organizations like the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab, the Media Rating Council (MRC) and the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). These organizations provide guidelines that ensure consistency, reliability and accuracy in digital advertising practices.

Measuring Brand Safety and Suitability on Social Media

DV’s approach to brand safety and suitability on social platforms includes pre- and post-bid solutions.

Pre-bid protection evaluates content before impressions are transacted and prevents inappropriate content alignment proactively.

Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased and provide advertisers and agencies with insight into safe and suitable ad delivery and ad performance.

Implementing a comprehensive pre- and post-bid measurement strategy offers significant value to advertisers. Pre-bid controls ensure ads are displayed in suitable environments, protecting brand reputation, maximizing ad spend and supporting publisher and platform monetization. Post-bid measurement helps marketers analyze ad performance, producing data that can be used to optimize future campaigns.

DV’s Social Content and Ad Format Coverage

It’s important to note that DV’s reported brand safety and suitability rates on social media are specific to the ads, content and formats that we analyze for our clients and not all content across a social media platform. Some clients and partners activate pre-bid controls, while others engage with DV solely for post-bid data, which all clients receive via DV Pinnacle®, our reporting and activation platform.

Additionally, each ad format that DV measures and evaluates requires dedicated technical resources, as supported formats can vary across platforms. We understand the value of providing brand safety and suitability coverage across all channels, and we aim to expand partnerships in order to provide both pre- and post-bid measurement for each social media platform. As new formats debut, we will work continuously to deepen our integration and coverage within these platforms.

Maximizing Social Media Protection and Performance

Brand safety and suitability tools help brands navigate the vast and diverse landscape of social media, ensuring their messages reach audiences within environments deemed safe and suitable for their brand. Ultimately, comprehensive brand safety and suitability solutions across social media platforms offer advertisers a complete view of media quality and performance, while helping them navigate and optimize campaign strategies more effectively.

This piece is part of DoubleVerify’s newly launched Transparency Center, a dedicated portal designed to educate the industry about DV technology and measurement. By providing detailed explanations, insights and timely statements on key issues, we aim to foster trust and transparency within the digital advertising ecosystem.