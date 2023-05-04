APAC 2023 Global Insights Report

Since 2017, DV’s Global Insights Report (GIR) has provided advertisers with an in-depth market-by-market analysis of North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC to help inform digital advertising strategies. The engaging discussion in the 2023 GIR webinar unveils global and region-specific data points within APAC:

Areas of brand suitability, fraud and viewability — we’ll dive into what happens to an unmanaged control campaign on the open web relative to DV’s global benchmarks.

How brands can protect themselves across all platforms and media types — the verification game continues to transform and expand, going beyond the open web and impacting social media, CTV and retail media networks.

Attention as a currency — in order to measure the true impact of a brand’s digital advertising efforts, we need to know if people are actually paying attention.

We also highlight significant global trends and regional findings on key metrics that advertisers can act upon to drive media quality and performance. Join us for engaging sessions focused on individual markets of focus within the APAC region. Refer to the full agenda below for more:

Agenda

11:00 am – Keynote

Overview of Global Insight Report by Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics

Overview of Global Insight Report by Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics 11:20 am – Breakout Sessions ANZ fireside chat India fireside chat SEA fireside chat

11:40 am – APAC Panel Session Featuring DV speakers Collette Spagnolo, Steve Mougis, Divya Acharya, Gregory Cattelain and more!



Speakers

DoubleVerify

Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics

Conrad Tallariti, RVP of Sales, Asia

Imran Masood, Country Manager, ANZ

Nachiket Deole, Group Director of Sales, India

Steve Mougis, Chief Revenue Officer

Guest speakers

Divya Acharya, Head of Marketing Science & Solutions for APAC, Xaxis

Gregory Cattelain, Head of Biddable Media, Spark Foundry Australia

More speakers to be announced, stay tuned!