DV Presents: Transparency Video Series, Episode 2

Watch the second episode of our new series Transparency with The AdTech Forum. In this episode, Marketecture Media’s Jeremy Bloom and AdTechGod interviewed Jeannie Olliver, the SVP of Revenue Operations at BusinessInsider, about how transparency can play a role in helping publishers increase their revenue while contributing to a healthier digital advertising industry.

Want more insights? Check out our blog, How DV Supports Publisher Monetization, to learn about our commitment to supporting advertiser and publisher media quality and performance goals.

DV is proud to sponsor this video series where we tackle the challenges of advertising in today’s fast-moving and often polarizing news cycle.