2023年度グローバルインサイトレポート

DoubleVerify Launches Programmatic Pre-Bid Attention Optimization Segments To Maximize Campaign Performance

We are excited to introduce the DV Universal Attention Segment enabling brands and agencies to maximize campaign performance at scale by identifying inventory characterized by high attention. DV's Universal Attention Segments are powered by best-in-class machine learning and data from DV Authentic Attention®, an MRC-accredited measurement solution. These segments are updated daily, leverage all of DV's attention data globally, and are available across leading DSPs, providing brands with a unique and easy-to-activate offering to avoid low-attention placements and improve performance.